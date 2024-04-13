Short Interest in VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:VSBGF) Expands By 218.6%

VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:VSBGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,500 shares, an increase of 218.6% from the March 15th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 232,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Price Performance
VSBGF stock opened at $0.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.19. VSBLTY Groupe Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $1.06.
About VSBLTY Groupe Technologies
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than VSBLTY Groupe Technologies
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Breakout Alert: Coinbase’s Consolidation Is About To End
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- 3 Key Stocks Helping to Drive the EV Race
Receive News & Ratings for VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VSBLTY Groupe Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.