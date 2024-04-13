Short Interest in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Decreases By 23.0%

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, a drop of 23.0% from the March 15th total of 1,650,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 593,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WCC shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of WESCO International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $202.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of WESCO International from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.67.

In other WESCO International news, EVP James Cameron sold 5,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.39, for a total transaction of $836,999.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,253,922.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, EVP James Cameron sold 5,352 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.39, for a total value of $836,999.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,253,922.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 3,490 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $663,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,333,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of WESCO International by 2,583.9% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 765,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,040,000 after buying an additional 736,616 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in WESCO International by 3.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 615,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,179,000 after acquiring an additional 22,340 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new position in WESCO International during the fourth quarter worth $79,404,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in WESCO International by 1.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 417,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,009,000 after acquiring an additional 4,187 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in WESCO International by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 190,759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,169,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WCC traded down $3.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $161.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 669,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,003. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $162.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.28. WESCO International has a 1-year low of $121.90 and a 1-year high of $195.43.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by ($1.21). The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 17.01%. WESCO International’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that WESCO International will post 14.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.4125 dividend. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is a boost from WESCO International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. WESCO International’s payout ratio is presently 12.19%.

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

