Short Interest in Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) Drops By 17.4%

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a decline of 17.4% from the March 15th total of 14,900 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Westwood Holdings Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WHG opened at $13.36 on Friday. Westwood Holdings Group has a 52 week low of $8.91 and a 52 week high of $14.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.38 and its 200-day moving average is $11.43. The company has a market capitalization of $124.65 million, a PE ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.23.

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The asset manager reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.23 million for the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 12.78%.

Westwood Holdings Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. Westwood Holdings Group’s payout ratio is presently 50.85%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 350,317 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,403,000 after acquiring an additional 37,559 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 234,293 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 14,019 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 207,627 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 34,328 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 182,632 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 5,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 99,546 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. 56.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Westwood Holdings Group

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

