Short Interest in Willow Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANSF) Expands By 73.6%

Willow Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, an increase of 73.6% from the March 15th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Willow Biosciences Stock Performance

Willow Biosciences stock remained flat at $0.07 during midday trading on Friday. 1,065 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,068. Willow Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.07.

Willow Biosciences Company Profile

Featured Stories

Willow Biosciences Inc, a biotechnology company, develops, produces, and sells plant derived ingredients for consumer care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical product industries in Canada. The company has a collaboration agreement with SUANFARMA to develop anti-infective API through precision fermentation.

