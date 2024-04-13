Short Interest in Xtrackers US Green Infrastructure Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:UPGR) Increases By 225.0%

Xtrackers US Green Infrastructure Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:UPGR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 225.0% from the March 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Xtrackers US Green Infrastructure Select Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UPGR opened at $18.69 on Friday. Xtrackers US Green Infrastructure Select Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $17.41 and a 52-week high of $25.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.41.

Xtrackers US Green Infrastructure Select Equity ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.0408 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th.

