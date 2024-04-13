Short Interest in Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN) Rises By 292.2%

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 940,900 shares, a growth of 292.2% from the March 15th total of 239,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,820,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Yield10 Bioscience

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Yield10 Bioscience stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,658 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.28% of Yield10 Bioscience as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Lake Street Capital downgraded Yield10 Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.

Yield10 Bioscience Stock Performance

NASDAQ YTEN opened at $0.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.58. Yield10 Bioscience has a one year low of $0.18 and a one year high of $3.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.28.

Yield10 Bioscience Company Profile

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc operates as agricultural bioscience company in the United States. The company primarily focus on production of low carbon products through processing Camelina seeds. Its products include Camelina oil for low carbon biofuel feedstock; Omega-3 oils for nutrition; and PHA bioplastics for biodegradable zero waste packaging solutions.

