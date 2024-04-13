Siacoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $27.72 Million (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded down 10.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. In the last seven days, Siacoin has traded down 12.5% against the US dollar. One Siacoin coin can now be bought for $0.0082 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Siacoin has a total market capitalization of $468.06 million and approximately $27.72 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Siacoin Coin Profile

Siacoin (SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 56,990,745,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,965,561,084 coins. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

