Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB) Short Interest Up 34.2% in March

Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 80,400 shares, a growth of 34.2% from the March 15th total of 59,900 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 15,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Siebert Financial in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Siebert Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SIEB

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Siebert Financial

Siebert Financial Trading Down 0.4 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Siebert Financial by 6.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 137,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 8,413 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Siebert Financial by 17.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 6,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Siebert Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 1.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Siebert Financial stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.17. The company had a trading volume of 4,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,915. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $85.89 million, a PE ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.34. Siebert Financial has a fifty-two week low of $1.46 and a fifty-two week high of $3.05.

Siebert Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers discount brokerage services, including self-directed trading, wealth management, financial advice, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, equity compensation plans, securities lending, equity stock plan, and market making services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Siebert Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siebert Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.