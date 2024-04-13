SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Free Report) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

SigmaTron International Price Performance

SGMA opened at $4.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.69 million, a P/E ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.50 and a 200 day moving average of $3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.28. SigmaTron International has a fifty-two week low of $2.07 and a fifty-two week high of $7.89.

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $95.92 million during the quarter. SigmaTron International had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 8.96%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SigmaTron International

About SigmaTron International

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGMA. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in SigmaTron International during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in SigmaTron International during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SigmaTron International during the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in SigmaTron International during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SigmaTron International during the second quarter valued at about $118,000. 23.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include printed circuit board assemblies, electro-mechanical subassemblies, and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; compliance reporting, and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

