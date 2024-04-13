Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

Posted by on Apr 13th, 2024

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPGFree Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SPG. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $148.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $140.22.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SPG

Simon Property Group Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of SPG stock opened at $144.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $149.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.65. Simon Property Group has a fifty-two week low of $100.17 and a fifty-two week high of $157.82.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPGGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by ($1.05). The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 42.30% and a return on equity of 70.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.15 EPS. Research analysts expect that Simon Property Group will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.75%.

Simon Property Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Simon Property Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPG. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 5,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,107,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,253,000. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Simon Property Group

(Get Free Report)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG)

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.