Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SPG. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $148.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $140.22.

Simon Property Group Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of SPG stock opened at $144.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $149.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.65. Simon Property Group has a fifty-two week low of $100.17 and a fifty-two week high of $157.82.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by ($1.05). The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 42.30% and a return on equity of 70.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.15 EPS. Research analysts expect that Simon Property Group will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.75%.

Simon Property Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Simon Property Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPG. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 5,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,107,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,253,000. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

See Also

