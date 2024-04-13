Simplicity Solutions LLC Boosts Stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 81.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,972 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,689 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $5,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 467.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2,340.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SCHO stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $47.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 752,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,871,656. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $47.65 and a 12-month high of $48.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.14.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.