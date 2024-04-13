Simplicity Solutions LLC Has $5.64 Million Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,574 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $5,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 290.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 47,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.92, for a total transaction of $25,591,006.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,003,651.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.42, for a total transaction of $12,553,897.72. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,091.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 47,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.92, for a total transaction of $25,591,006.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $17,003,651.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 268,335 shares of company stock worth $151,619,811 in the last three months. 2.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $5.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $622.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,959,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,683,349. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $601.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $505.34. The company has a market capitalization of $269.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $315.62 and a fifty-two week high of $639.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $596.97.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

