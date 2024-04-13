Simplicity Solutions LLC Increases Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,334 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,304 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $4,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $647,943,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $460,136,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,184,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567,129 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 41.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,521,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1,421.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,536,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,379 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JEPI traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.20. The stock had a trading volume of 4,545,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,617,458. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $51.38 and a 12 month high of $57.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.21.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

