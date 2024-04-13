Simplicity Solutions LLC Increases Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,020 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $4,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMAT. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 76.9% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 230 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMAT traded down $5.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $207.86. 5,854,777 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,348,874. The business’s 50 day moving average is $200.03 and its 200-day moving average is $167.41. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.00 and a 12-month high of $214.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 43.56% and a net margin of 27.03%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $156.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.33.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

