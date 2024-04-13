Simplicity Solutions LLC Raises Holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 59,392 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,113 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $4,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in TotalEnergies by 7.6% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in TotalEnergies by 10.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 12,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TTE. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Se Totalenergies purchased 196,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $4,502,597.04. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 295,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,749,072.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

TotalEnergies Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:TTE traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.49. 974,783 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,434,416. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $170.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.62. TotalEnergies SE has a twelve month low of $54.94 and a twelve month high of $74.06.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.27). TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $54.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TotalEnergies Profile

(Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

Featured Stories

