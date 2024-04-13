Simplicity Solutions LLC Sells 9,652 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Simplicity Solutions LLC reduced its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,652 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 73,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 10,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 221,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,447,000 after acquiring an additional 3,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $0.56 on Friday, hitting $35.79. The company had a trading volume of 47,126,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,715,584. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.39. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $24.96 and a twelve month high of $38.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.42 and a 200-day moving average of $32.01.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BAC shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.29.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

