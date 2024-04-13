Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Sold by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lowered its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,458 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,938 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $4,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $789,000. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 42,564 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after buying an additional 20,330 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,741,300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $171,675,000 after buying an additional 338,820 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 321,152 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,662,000 after buying an additional 9,692 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,533,014 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,827,170,000 after purchasing an additional 53,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $101.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.96 and its 200-day moving average is $101.62. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.06 and a 52-week high of $115.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 5.02. The company has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.37.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 48.23%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SWKS shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.10.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

