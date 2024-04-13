Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Boosts Stock Holdings in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its position in shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 356,919 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,121 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned 0.70% of ProAssurance worth $4,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in ProAssurance by 53.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 10,245 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in ProAssurance by 19.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 7,653 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in ProAssurance by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 46,539 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 5,738 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in ProAssurance by 1.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in ProAssurance by 7.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,582,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,535,000 after acquiring an additional 111,196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PRA shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of ProAssurance from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of ProAssurance from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of ProAssurance from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

PRA stock opened at $13.28 on Friday. ProAssurance Co. has a 12 month low of $11.76 and a 12 month high of $19.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.16. The stock has a market cap of $676.63 million, a PE ratio of -17.94 and a beta of 0.24.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.09). ProAssurance had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. The company had revenue of $296.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that ProAssurance Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, and Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance segments. It offers professional liability insurance to healthcare providers and institutions, and attorneys and their firms; medical technology liability insurance to medical technology and life sciences companies; and custom alternative risk solutions, including assumed reinsurance, loss portfolio transfers, and captive cell programs for healthcare professional liability insureds.

