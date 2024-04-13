Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Cuts Position in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 719 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned about 1.04% of Genesco worth $4,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Genesco in the third quarter worth $24,863,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Genesco by 294.0% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 231,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,122,000 after acquiring an additional 172,425 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Genesco by 57.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 150,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,629,000 after buying an additional 54,567 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Genesco by 14.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 305,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,429,000 after buying an additional 38,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Genesco by 328.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 24,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 18,760 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price target (down previously from $43.00) on shares of Genesco in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Shares of GCO stock opened at $26.10 on Friday. Genesco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.31 and a fifty-two week high of $37.89. The stock has a market cap of $299.63 million, a P/E ratio of -19.77 and a beta of 2.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 8th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $739.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.66 million. Genesco had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a positive return on equity of 1.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.06 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Genesco Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Genesco Brands.

