Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Cuts Stock Position in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lessened its position in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,253 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,295 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $3,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,157 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,321 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 2,569.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total transaction of $304,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 204,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,885,525. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cathay General Bancorp Trading Up 0.5 %

CATY opened at $35.24 on Friday. Cathay General Bancorp has a one year low of $27.24 and a one year high of $45.72. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.73.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $205.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.95 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 27.02%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cathay General Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is 27.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on CATY. StockNews.com downgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 6th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.20.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

