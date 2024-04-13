Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Decreases Stock Position in Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lessened its position in Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Free Report) by 33.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 352,062 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 173,853 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned about 0.32% of Veradigm worth $3,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Veradigm in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Veradigm by 95.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Veradigm by 27.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,691 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 7,027 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Veradigm by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,833 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Veradigm by 72.4% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,825 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,866 shares in the last quarter.

Get Veradigm alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDRX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Veradigm from $22.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Veradigm in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays assumed coverage on Veradigm in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Veradigm in a research report on Sunday, April 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Veradigm Price Performance

MDRX opened at $7.70 on Friday. Veradigm Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.01 and a 12 month high of $14.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.34.

About Veradigm

(Free Report)

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Veradigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veradigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.