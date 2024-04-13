Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Has $3.73 Million Stake in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,877 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,641 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $3,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 45,214.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 139,075 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $20,055,000 after purchasing an additional 24,189 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the period. 67.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RL opened at $160.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $178.02 and its 200-day moving average is $145.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.17. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 52 week low of $103.17 and a 52 week high of $192.03. The firm has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.53.

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.64. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is presently 34.01%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $132.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $135.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.64.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

