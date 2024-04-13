Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Lowers Stock Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lessened its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,016 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $2,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 1,980.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $134.56 on Friday. M&T Bank Co. has a one year low of $108.53 and a one year high of $148.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $139.18 and a 200-day moving average of $132.43. The company has a market capitalization of $22.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by ($0.36). M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.95%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total transaction of $132,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,350.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 28,845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $4,182,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,367 shares in the company, valued at $923,215. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total value of $132,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,350.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,481 shares of company stock worth $5,114,624. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on MTB. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $154.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on M&T Bank from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on M&T Bank from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $159.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.21.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

