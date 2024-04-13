Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Reduces Position in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,090 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,271 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Westlake were worth $4,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aviva PLC lifted its position in Westlake by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 119,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,883,000 after acquiring an additional 47,799 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Westlake by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,260 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Westlake during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $790,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Westlake by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,630,975 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $577,344,000 after acquiring an additional 96,152 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Westlake by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,573 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,684,000 after acquiring an additional 5,899 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WLK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Westlake from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Westlake from $139.00 to $134.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on Westlake from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on Westlake from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Vertical Research cut Westlake from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.79.

Westlake Stock Performance

NYSE WLK opened at $153.49 on Friday. Westlake Co. has a 1-year low of $103.28 and a 1-year high of $162.64. The company has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.48, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $145.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.09). Westlake had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Westlake Co. will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Westlake Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. Westlake’s payout ratio is 54.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Westlake news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 3,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total transaction of $560,371.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,055,308. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 4,804 shares of Westlake stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.02, for a total value of $677,460.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,389,052.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 3,878 shares of Westlake stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total value of $560,371.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,055,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,658 shares of company stock valued at $1,923,225. Corporate insiders own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Profile

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

Featured Stories

