Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Sells 449 Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned 0.09% of Silgan worth $4,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 151.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 94.9% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 92.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silgan in the third quarter worth $70,000. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Silgan by 30.4% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Silgan Stock Down 2.5 %

NYSE:SLGN opened at $47.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.66. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.11 and a 1-year high of $54.92.

Silgan Increases Dividend

Silgan ( NYSE:SLGN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 20.29%. On average, equities analysts predict that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This is an increase from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on SLGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Silgan from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Silgan from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Silgan from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Silgan from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Silgan from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.13.

Insider Transactions at Silgan

In related news, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 4,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total value of $205,580.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,024.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.08% of the company’s stock.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, beauty products, and hard surface cleaning products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

