Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Trims Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,018 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Humana were worth $4,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 60 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 86 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $312.59 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $299.23 and a twelve month high of $541.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $37.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $347.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $429.79.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.87). Humana had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The firm had revenue of $26.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. Humana’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 16.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

In related news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita acquired 545 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $367.09 per share, for a total transaction of $200,064.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,358.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HUM. TheStreet downgraded Humana from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Humana from $413.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $391.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered their target price on Humana from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $630.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $465.42.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

