Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,980,000 shares, a decrease of 17.5% from the March 15th total of 2,400,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 972,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Smith & Nephew Stock Performance

Smith & Nephew stock opened at $23.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.77. Smith & Nephew has a 12 month low of $21.52 and a 12 month high of $33.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.97.

Smith & Nephew Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.462 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 2.8%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Smith & Nephew

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Scharf Investments LLC boosted its position in Smith & Nephew by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 2,980,334 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $81,304,000 after purchasing an additional 506,474 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 343.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,364,037 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $58,557,000 after buying an additional 1,830,965 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,895,431 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,950,000 after buying an additional 241,550 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,343,712 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,656,000 after buying an additional 44,445 shares during the period. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,884,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures; and other reconstruction products.

