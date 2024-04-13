SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $99.84.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SEDG. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (down previously from $74.00) on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th.

In other news, Director More Avery bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.75 per share, with a total value of $474,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 77,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,246,966.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 99 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $65.35 on Monday. SolarEdge Technologies has a 12-month low of $60.44 and a 12-month high of $322.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 145.22 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.79 and a 200-day moving average of $82.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.01) by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $316.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.97 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 1.15%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies will post -4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

