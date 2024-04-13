SPAC and New Issue ETF (NASDAQ:SPCX) Short Interest Update

SPAC and New Issue ETF (NASDAQ:SPCX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,000 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the March 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 341,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

SPAC and New Issue ETF Stock Performance

SPCX opened at $23.37 on Friday. SPAC and New Issue ETF has a 1-year low of $21.60 and a 1-year high of $24.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPAC and New Issue ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SPAC and New Issue ETF stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPAC and New Issue ETF (NASDAQ:SPCX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.62% of SPAC and New Issue ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About SPAC and New Issue ETF

The AXS SPAC and New Issue ETF (SPCX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund that aims to provide a broad exposure to Special Purpose Acquisitions Corporations (SPACs) and newly-listed firms. SPCX was launched on Dec 16, 2020 and is managed by AXS Investments.

