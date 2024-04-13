Spartan Delta Corp. (TSE:SDE) Receives C$6.13 Consensus PT from Analysts

Spartan Delta Corp. (TSE:SDE – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$6.22.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$3.25 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Spartan Delta from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$4.50 to C$4.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$4.75 to C$4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on Spartan Delta from C$6.50 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th.

Shares of TSE SDE opened at C$3.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$658.16 million, a P/E ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.55. Spartan Delta has a 52-week low of C$2.63 and a 52-week high of C$16.66.

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$77.32 million for the quarter. Spartan Delta had a return on equity of 68.13% and a net margin of 111.86%. On average, analysts anticipate that Spartan Delta will post 0.3506013 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canada. Its assets are located in Montney and Deep Basin. The company was formerly known as Return Energy Inc and changed its name to Spartan Delta Corp. in May 2020. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

