SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) Shares Bought by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Free Report) by 60.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,074 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 99,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $495,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $329,000. Finally, Upper Left Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSEARCA:FEZ traded down $1.09 on Friday, reaching $50.26. 2,262,429 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,249,251. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.04. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 52-week low of $40.23 and a 52-week high of $53.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.94 and a 200-day moving average of $46.99.

About SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

