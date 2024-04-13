SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Bought by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 437.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,725 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,496 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,510,000. Bill Few Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth $336,000. Goodman Financial Corp increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 681,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,135,000 after buying an additional 16,261 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 27,505,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,450,000 after buying an additional 694,340 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSEARCA SPDW traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.71. The company had a trading volume of 3,893,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,248,256. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.39 and a fifty-two week high of $35.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.18. The firm has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.85.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

