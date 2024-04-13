SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Sold by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 31.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 109,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,713 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $3,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 19,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 21,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 30.3% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 10,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSEARCA SPDW traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,893,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,248,256. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.18. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $29.39 and a 52 week high of $35.94. The stock has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.85.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.