SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) is Tilson Financial Group Inc.’s Largest Position

Tilson Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 493,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,248 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF makes up 9.2% of Tilson Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Tilson Financial Group Inc. owned 0.26% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $14,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,565,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,507,000 after buying an additional 275,105 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,370,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,782,000 after purchasing an additional 649,181 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 195.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,649,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,828,000 after purchasing an additional 5,726,786 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,103,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,309,000 after purchasing an additional 467,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 127.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,832,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710,295 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $28.74 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $28.58 and a 1 year high of $29.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.88.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

