SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) Holdings Raised by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.15% of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $2,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 14.9% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 9.8% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $133.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $136.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $108.32 and a 52 week high of $142.78.

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

