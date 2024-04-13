SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI) Short Interest Up 36.5% in March

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 117,700 shares, a growth of 36.5% from the March 15th total of 86,200 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 76,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of SPI Energy by 6.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 133,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 7,562 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPI Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of SPI Energy by 211.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 51,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 35,276 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPI Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SPI Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $197,000. 1.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SPI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.56. 29,079 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,871. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.61 and its 200-day moving average is $0.69. SPI Energy has a twelve month low of $0.49 and a twelve month high of $1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.66.

SPI Energy Co, Ltd. provides photovoltaic and electric vehicle (EV) solutions for business, residential, government, and utility customers and investors in Australia, Japan, Italy, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Greece. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction services to independent power developers and producers, and commercial and industrial companies.

