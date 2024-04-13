Spire (NYSE:SR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Spire (NYSE:SR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $68.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Spire from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.25.

SR stock opened at $58.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.71. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.51. Spire has a fifty-two week low of $53.77 and a fifty-two week high of $70.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.10. Spire had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $756.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Spire will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.755 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. Spire’s payout ratio is presently 81.40%.

In other Spire news, insider Joseph B. Hampton sold 1,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.13, for a total value of $75,220.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,423.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Spire news, insider Joseph B. Hampton sold 1,294 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.13, for a total value of $75,220.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,768 shares in the company, valued at $393,423.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Adam W. Woodard sold 1,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total transaction of $73,223.82. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,944.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP raised its stake in Spire by 817.5% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of Spire by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Spire by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Spire by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Spire by 159.2% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

