Spirent Communications (LON:SPT) Price Target Raised to GBX 199

Spirent Communications (LON:SPT – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 172.50 ($2.18) to GBX 199 ($2.52) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, Numis Securities boosted their target price on Spirent Communications from GBX 155 ($1.96) to GBX 240 ($3.04) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 8th.
Read Our Latest Report on Spirent Communications
Spirent Communications Stock Up 0.2 %
Insider Buying and Selling at Spirent Communications
In other Spirent Communications news, insider Paula Bell sold 26,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 176 ($2.23), for a total transaction of £47,324.64 ($59,897.03). 4.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Spirent Communications
Spirent Communications plc provides automated test and assurance solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Networks & Security segments. The Lifecycle Service Assurance segment offers lab-based testing solutions for 5G mobile core networks, and cellular and Wi-Fi devices, as well as live solutions.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Spirent Communications
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Breakout Alert: Coinbase’s Consolidation Is About To End
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- 3 Key Stocks Helping to Drive the EV Race
Receive News & Ratings for Spirent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.