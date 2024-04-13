Spirent Communications (LON:SPT) Price Target Raised to GBX 199

Spirent Communications (LON:SPT – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 172.50 ($2.18) to GBX 199 ($2.52) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Numis Securities boosted their target price on Spirent Communications from GBX 155 ($1.96) to GBX 240 ($3.04) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 8th.

Get Spirent Communications alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Spirent Communications

Spirent Communications Stock Up 0.2 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Spirent Communications

Spirent Communications stock opened at GBX 196.30 ($2.48) on Wednesday. Spirent Communications has a fifty-two week low of GBX 79.75 ($1.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 203.80 ($2.58). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of £1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6,543.33, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 155.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 126.64.

In other Spirent Communications news, insider Paula Bell sold 26,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 176 ($2.23), for a total transaction of £47,324.64 ($59,897.03). 4.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Spirent Communications

(Get Free Report)

Spirent Communications plc provides automated test and assurance solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Networks & Security segments. The Lifecycle Service Assurance segment offers lab-based testing solutions for 5G mobile core networks, and cellular and Wi-Fi devices, as well as live solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Spirent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.