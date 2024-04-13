Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target Raised to $350.00 at KeyCorp

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by KeyCorp from $300.00 to $350.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

SPOT has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $270.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Macquarie reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $300.00 target price (up from $232.00) on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Spotify Technology from $274.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Spotify Technology from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $250.16.

Spotify Technology Stock Down 1.0 %

Spotify Technology stock opened at $300.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $261.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.48. Spotify Technology has a 52 week low of $128.67 and a 52 week high of $313.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.60 billion, a PE ratio of -101.53 and a beta of 1.63.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 23.43% and a negative net margin of 4.01%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.43) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Spotify Technology will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spotify Technology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPOT. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 195.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, LM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

