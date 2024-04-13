Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SVII) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SVII – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a decrease of 17.8% from the March 15th total of 21,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 121,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SVII stock opened at $11.02 on Friday. Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II has a 52-week low of $10.41 and a 52-week high of $11.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.85.

Get Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Bracebridge Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth $540,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth $509,000. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.