Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 5,400 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 378,244 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Intel comprises 0.8% of Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Intel were worth $19,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Millennium Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 146.7% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

INTC traded down $1.94 on Friday, reaching $35.69. The company had a trading volume of 80,254,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,829,772. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.85 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28. The stock has a market cap of $150.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.58 and its 200 day moving average is $42.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The business had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INTC. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.48.

Get Our Latest Report on Intel

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.