Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. Buys 20,200 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 385,827 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,200 shares during the period. BorgWarner comprises 0.6% of Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.16% of BorgWarner worth $13,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,131,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,016,505,000 after purchasing an additional 570,039 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,449,304 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $511,075,000 after purchasing an additional 357,259 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,719,779 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $352,017,000 after purchasing an additional 106,453 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,463,487 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $220,561,000 after purchasing an additional 166,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,322,946 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $261,410,000 after purchasing an additional 484,794 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BWA shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.30.

Insider Activity at BorgWarner

In related news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 35,603 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $1,144,636.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 83,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,679,638.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 249,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,217,429. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 35,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $1,144,636.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 83,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,679,638.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 287,503 shares of company stock valued at $9,015,478 over the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BorgWarner Price Performance

NYSE:BWA traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,920,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,778,053. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.30. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.51 and a 12 month high of $50.04.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.48%.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Featured Stories

