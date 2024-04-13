Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. Has $7.13 Million Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $7,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 223.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total value of $146,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,936 shares in the company, valued at $7,386,496.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total value of $146,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,936 shares in the company, valued at $7,386,496.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total transaction of $428,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,709,586.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $721,180 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Truist Financial lowered Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.36.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GILD

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of GILD stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.07. The company had a trading volume of 5,691,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,553,057. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.79 and a 200 day moving average of $76.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $84.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.19. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.62 and a 1-year high of $87.86.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 38.85% and a net margin of 20.89%. The business had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.44%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.