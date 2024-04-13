Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. Has $8.32 Million Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,538 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises about 0.4% of Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $8,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 102.5% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 241 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 150.0% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

QCOM traded down $3.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $171.29. 8,216,680 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,572,647. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $101.47 and a one year high of $177.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.50 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 38.06%. As a group, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Mizuho raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Susquehanna raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $1,210,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,400 shares in the company, valued at $4,843,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.49, for a total value of $520,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,343 shares in the company, valued at $12,030,317.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $1,210,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,843,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,360 shares of company stock worth $7,184,678 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Further Reading

