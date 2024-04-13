Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. reduced its position in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 77,744,947 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,927,200 shares during the quarter. Banco Bradesco comprises 11.8% of Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $272,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 48.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,108,265 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $188,924,000 after buying an additional 23,517,670 shares during the period. Causeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 43.4% during the third quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 64,072,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $182,605,000 after buying an additional 19,404,902 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 3.0% during the third quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 31,742,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,465,000 after buying an additional 926,807 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 7.7% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 24,224,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,467,000 after buying an additional 1,732,700 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 35.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,319,038 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,759,000 after buying an additional 5,624,225 shares during the period.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BBD has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.80 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th.

Banco Bradesco Price Performance

Shares of BBD stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.77. The company had a trading volume of 15,840,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,610,039. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.04. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 52 week low of $2.61 and a 52 week high of $3.68.

Banco Bradesco Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a $0.0038 dividend. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.29%.

About Banco Bradesco

(Free Report)

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.