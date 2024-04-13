Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 27,500 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,491 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares during the quarter. Henry Schein comprises 0.7% of Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.17% of Henry Schein worth $16,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Henry Schein in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 2,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Henry Schein during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 88.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Henry Schein during the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. Institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on HSIC. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Monday, February 26th. Barrington Research raised their price target on Henry Schein from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. TheStreet raised Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Henry Schein from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Henry Schein from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total transaction of $477,620.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,430,462.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 2,907 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $216,193.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 209,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,585,125.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,430 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total value of $477,620.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,108 shares in the company, valued at $5,430,462.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Henry Schein Price Performance

Shares of Henry Schein stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.01. 989,207 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 974,382. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.81 and its 200-day moving average is $72.58. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.01 and a 52 week high of $85.39.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.04). Henry Schein had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 3.37%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Henry Schein’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Henry Schein

(Free Report)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.