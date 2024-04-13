Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. Purchases New Position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,719,829 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,583,000. CRH comprises about 17.2% of Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.80% of CRH as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CRH in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in shares of CRH in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of CRH in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRH in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CRH by 139.0% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 545 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRH. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of CRH from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CRH from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of CRH from $89.70 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of CRH from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CRH currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.93.

Shares of CRH stock traded down $1.02 on Friday, reaching $82.44. The stock had a trading volume of 3,517,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,780,982. CRH plc has a 1 year low of $47.14 and a 1 year high of $88.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.19.

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.262 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

