Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Sold by Northstar Asset Management LLC

Northstar Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SWK. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 22.2% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 58.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,580,000 after purchasing an additional 19,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 7.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

SWK traded down $1.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $91.48. 906,081 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,248,270. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.87 and a 1 year high of $104.21.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a positive return on equity of 2.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -155.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on SWK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.44.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.