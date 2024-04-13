Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,752 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 866 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $7,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1,578.9% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 153.8% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.98 on Friday, hitting $84.92. The stock had a trading volume of 8,594,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,860,191. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $84.29 and a one year high of $115.48. The stock has a market cap of $96.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.57.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $102.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.71.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,153 shares in the company, valued at $7,912,906.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $375,665 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

