Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target Lowered to $95.00 at Citigroup

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $102.00 to $95.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the coffee company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $102.00 to $90.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $107.71.

Starbucks Stock Performance

SBUX stock opened at $84.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.57. Starbucks has a fifty-two week low of $84.29 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,912,906.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $375,665. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% in the third quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,305 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.4% in the third quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,260 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.3% in the third quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.2% in the third quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

